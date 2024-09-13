IndiGo's Mumbai-Phuket flight diverted to Penang due to bad weather

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) An IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Phuket was diverted to Penang in Malaysia on Friday due to bad weather conditions, according to the airline.

Some people took to social media to mention about the flight diversion.

"In response to adverse weather conditions in Phuket, flight 6E 1701, operating from Mumbai to Phuket, has been diverted to Penang, Malaysia, the nearest airport," IndiGo said in a statement.

The airline also said the process of securing the required permission to operate to Phuket (in Thailand) is underway and may take some time.

"Passengers have been fully informed of the unexpected detour. In the meantime, refreshments have been provided to ensure their comfort," the statement said.

Details about the number of passengers onboard the plane could not be immediately ascertained.

The flight was being operated with an A320 family aircraft, according to information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.

This diversion, despite having no direct IndiGo connections, was carried out as a necessary precaution to ensure the safety of the passengers, IndiGo said. PTI RAM ANU ANU