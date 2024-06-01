IndiGo's Varanasi-Delhi flight receives bomb threat; nothing suspicious found, say police

New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) An IndiGo flight from Varanasi to the national capital received a bomb threat on Saturday and all passengers safely disembarked from the aircraft after landing at the Delhi airport.

After a thorough checking, the police said it was a hoax call, officials said.

According a Delhi Police officer, at about 5.38 pm, a female caller telephonically informed the security staff of Delhi airport operator DIAL that her husband who is travelling from Varanasi to Delhi in an IndiGo flight is carrying a bomb in his handbag.

"Accordingly, following standard security protocol, a thorough inspection was conducted and nothing suspicious was found," the officer said.

The officer further said that a detail interrogation of the concerned passenger, identified as Vimal Kumar, 42, a resident of Meerut, was conducted.

Kumar stated that his wife had made a call after watching a news regarding a bomb in an aircraft four days days back as she is 'mentally unfit', the officer said.

The police said that his claims are being verified and further legal action is underway.

In a statement, the airline said flight 6E 2232, operating from Varanasi to Delhi, had received a bomb threat.

"Upon landing in Delhi, the aircraft was taken to an isolation bay as per security agency guidelines and the crew followed all standard operating procedures," it said.

According to the airline, all passengers have safely disembarked and the aircraft is currently undergoing inspection. PTI RAM ALK HVA