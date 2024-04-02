IndiGrid operationalises greenfield transmission project at Beed, in Maharashtra

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Infrastructure investment trust IndiGrid has operationalised its first greenfield transmission project at Beed, in Maharashtra.

The trust had won the project in December 2021, through a Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) process to develop it on Build, Own, Operate and Maintain (BOOM) basis for a period of 35 years, IndiGrid said in a statement on Monday.

The project consists of one substation of 2 x 500 MVA (mega volt amp) capacity with 400/220 kV (kilovolt) voltages, as well as 10 Bays with a LILO (Loop-In-Loop-Out) multi circuit line of 18 kms, it said.

"It has operationalized its first greenfield project – Kallam Transmission Limited (KTL) – at Beed, Maharashtra," IndiGrid said.

The project will enable evacuation of 1 GW of power from renewable energy projects in Dharashiv area of Maharashtra and will play a key role in strengthening the transmission system of the state by improving the grid availability for evacuation and integration of renewable energy, it said.

In November 2022, IndiGrid was also awarded the augmentation work in the KTL project to enable evacuation of an additional 1 GW of renewable power under the Regulated Tariff Mechanism (RTM).

"KTL is our first foray in the greenfield transmission space. We have built sizable execution expertise which enables us to participate in the substantial transmission bidding pipeline on TBCB route.

"As IndiGrid gears to enter more greenfield opportunities, this project has equipped us with valuable learnings and positions us well for further wins," Harsh Shah, Chief Executive Officer, and Whole Time Director of IndiGrid, said.

IndiGrid is India's first listed power sector infrastructure investment trust (InvIT). It owns 37 power projects, consisting of 46 transmission lines with more than 8,468 ckms length. PTI ABI DRR