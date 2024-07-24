Indigrid Q1 net profit grows to Rs 137 cr

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Investment Manager to India Grid Trust (IndiGrid) on Wednesday posted a 28 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 136.9 crore during the June quarter, helped by higher income.

It had clocked Rs 107 crore profit in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.

Its total income rose to Rs 873.3 crore during the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal year from Rs 654.5 crore a year earlier.

Expenses were at Rs 727.2 crore as against Rs 539.7 crore a year ago. PTI ABI TRB