Indigrid Technology raises Rs 40 cr to close funding round at Rs 75 cr

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Integrated electronics manufacturing company Indigrid Technology on Thursday said it has raised Rs 40 crore in additional funding, marking the final close of its extended Series A round at Rs 75 crore.

The funding round was led by Cactus Partners, alongside Valour Capital, with participation from ITI Growth Opportunities Fund, Vimson Group, and Global South Capital, the company said in a statement.

The Gurugram-headquartered company plans to deploy the fresh capital to scale up capacity across its recently commissioned manufacturing facilities in Manesar and Goa. The funds will also be used to deepen technology and process capabilities and evaluate strategic acquisitions to expand its footprint across key electronics segments.

"This investment endorses our vision and provides the strategic capital needed to accelerate our ambitious expansion plans in high-growth electronics verticals," Indigrid Technology Co-Founders Rishab Puri and Sameer Narang said.

The company, which operates across EMS (Electronics Manufacturing Services), ESDM (Electronic System Design and Manufacturing), and ODM (Original Design Manufacturer) sectors, serves over 35 customers in the automotive, consumer, and industrial electronics segments.