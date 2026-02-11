IndiQube Spaces posts Rs 17 cr loss in Dec quarter on higher expenses

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Realty firm IndiQube Spaces Ltd has posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 17.06 crore for the quarter ended December on higher expenses.

Its net loss stood at Rs 13.72 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 411.09 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 280.48 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Co-working firm IndiQube provides managed office spaces to startups, Global Capability Centers (GCCs), and large enterprises. It has a presence in 17 cities with over 9.55 million sq ft under its portfolio.