IndiQube Spaces posts Rs 36.75 cr net loss in June quarter

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Co-working operator IndiQube Spaces Ltd has posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 36.75 crore for the quarter ended June.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 42.04 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 324.12 crore during April-June period of this fiscal from Rs 251.30 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

IndiQube Spaces got listed on stock exchanges recently after a successful IPO (Initial Public Offering). The company has a presence in 15 cities with over 8.7 million sq ft workspace under its portfolio. PTI MJH DRR