Indium Software names Basab Pradhan as chairman

New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) AI-driven digital engineering services company Indium Software on Thursday announced the appointment of Basab Pradhan as its Chairman.

Pradhan has a track record in leadership roles and board positions at prominent IT companies including Infosys, Hexaware and Coforge, the company said.

"Indium Software, a rapidly growing, AI-driven digital engineering services company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Basab Pradhan as the new Chairman of the board," according to a release.

Pradhan spent over a decade at Infosys, where he rose from front-line sales roles to global Head of Sales and Marketing. More recently, he served as a member of the Board of Hexaware and as Chairman of the Board of Coforge Ltd.

"I am honored to serve in this important role and look forward to collaborating with my board colleagues and the entire Indium leadership team to achieve our vision of becoming a global leader in digital engineering," Pradhan said.

An alumnus of IIT Kanpur and IIM Ahmedabad, Pradhan resides in the San Francisco Bay Area.

"His experience in advising boards and leaders of technology companies on their growth journeys to over USD 1 billion in revenue will provide our board with a unique perspective that will help us create lasting value and impact for our customers, partners, and employees," Ram Sukumar, Co-founder and CEO of Indium Software said. PTI MBI DRR