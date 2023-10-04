Individuals, industries, govt must work together to combat plastic menace: DMEO chief

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) India can effectively tackle the menace of plastic pollution only with the combined efforts of all segments of society, Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office (DMEO) director general Sanjay Kumar said on Wednesday.

He was speaking at the launch of NGO Bharat Soka Gakkai's (BSG) 'Say No to Plastic' campaign.

DMEO, an attached office of NITI Aayog, has been mandated to monitor and evaluate the implementation of schemes, programme and initiatives of the central government.

"To combat the menace of plastic, individuals, industries and the government must work together. Reducing plastic use, recycling, and promoting sustainable alternatives are crucial steps," Kumar was quoted as having said in a Bharat Soka Gakkai statement.

BSG said it has launched a 'BSG 25-Tonne Plastic Collection Drive' as part of its 'Say No to Plastic' initiative.

This initiative aims to combat plastic pollution by encouraging sustainable human behaviour and recycling, it added.

The statement said starting from October 3rd through 9th, BSG members in Delhi-NCR will actively contribute to the cause by depositing plastic waste at strategically designated hubs.

From these hubs, recycling vans will collect the accumulated plastic waste and send it for proper recycling, it added. PTI BKS HVA