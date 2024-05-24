Indo Count signs licensing agreement with US-based Iconix for two brands

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Home textile bed linen manufacturer Indo Count on Friday announced it has entered into a licensing agreement with US-based brand management company Iconix International for two iconic brands for American and Canadian markets.

Under the agreement, Indo Count will bring two brands, Fieldcrest and Waverly, to the customers in the North American markets, the company said in a statement.

Established in 1893, Fieldcrest offers bedding and bath products. Waverly, founded in 1923 by European fabrics maker F Schumacher & Co, offers home decor products.

"The new licensing agreements encompass a wide range of product categories, including sheets, fashion and utility bedding, bath and window treatments among others," the statement said.

This addition significantly strengthens Indo Count's brand portfolio, enhancing its ability to cater to diverse consumer segments in the US and Canada, it added.

"This move also marks a significant step in our efforts to increase our B2C footprint in the US & Canada market," Mohit Jain, Executive Vice Chairman of Indo Count said.

Indo Count last month acquired US-based home fashion brand Wamsutta from Beyond for around Rs 86 crore. PTI RR ANU ANU