Indo-European Business Forum celebrates sustainability partnerships in UK

London, Oct 11 (PTI) Entrepreneurs and business disruptors from India and Europe who have been working towards sustainable growth were among those honoured with Awards of Excellence at the annual Indo-European Business Forum (IEBF) meet in the House of Lords complex.

The 2023 IEBF event on Tuesday evening, themed around ‘Unicorns and Sustainable Development’, was aimed at enhancing business opportunities in the global economy as part of its core objective of enhancing a collaborative path between India, the UK and other European countries.

Among the winners of the awards included Max Garza, Chief Blockchain Officer, Faction AI, as Disruptor of the Year; Biswanath Patnaik, Founder of FinNest Group as the Social Entrepreneur of the Year; Sudha Reddy, Chairperson of Sudha Reddy Foundation, as the Female Entrepreneur of the Year; and Alexandra Sasha, First Deputy to the Danish Parliament, for her work in the field of sustainability and Europe-India partnerships.

“I'm actually quite proud to say that Denmark and India have signed the Green Strategic Partnership and since then we've been collaborating on renewable energy, offshore wind, food processing, water and different things,” said Sasha, who has just returned from a visit to India.

“There I truly saw the steps of sustainability among the people… even though I come from one of the most sustainable and innovative countries, Denmark, I really truly saw climate consciousness in the villages in India,” she said.

The House of Lords event was attended by parliamentarians, entrepreneurs and policymakers, including virtual addresses by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Hinduja Group chief G.P. Hinduja.

“In the world of trade, no partnership is soaring faster than between India and the UK, countries on the brink of a historic free trade agreement (FTA). The wider European region is equally on India’s horizons and since 2007, the Indo-European Business Forum has been working at strengthening these multifaceted bridges,” said IEBF Founder Vijay Goel.

"Bangalore, India, and London, UK, are the fastest growing tech hubs in the world. Thus we share a common hunger for growth, development of technology infrastructure and its accompanying ecosystem," added Paul Scully, UK Minister for Tech.