Indo-European relationship driven by convergence of values, strategic interests: FEBI President

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Indo-European relationship is driven by a convergence of values and strategic interests, and it is time for both sides to come even closer together, Federation of European Business in India (FEBI) President Remi Maillard said on Friday.

FEBI will take up more topics for advocacy, including investment protection, customs and logistics, public procurement and intellectual property, he said and added that the grouping has already released two input papers on taxation and non-tariff barriers.

Speaking at a function to mark the official launch of FEBI, Maillard, who is also the President of Airbus India and Managing Director South Asia, said EU companies operating in India generate 1.7 million direct jobs and much more can be done.

"In a world that is becoming increasingly volatile, uncertain and complex, it is my firm belief that there is one major component of stability and security in the world that is the Indo-European relationship," he said.

Further, he said the relationship is driven by a convergence of values and strategic interests. "It is our time. It is the time for India and Europe to come even closer together," he added. PTI RAM SHW