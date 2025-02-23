Indo-Pak Champions Trophy clash breaks record viewership at 60.2 cr on JioHotstar

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) The India-Pakistan match in Dubai at the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy on Sunday turned out to be a mega blockbuster touching a record viewership of 60.2 crore on the streaming platform of the newly created platform JioHotstar.

The peak concurrency, which is the highest number of viewers during a live stream, for the Indo-Pak match on JioHotstar, formed by the merger of erstwhile platforms JioCinema and Disney +HotStar, was 60.2 crore when Virat Kohli hit the winning runs chasing a target of 241 runs.

Kohli himself completed his 51st century with the last stroke, keeping viewers absorbed.

When the first over of the match was bowled by Mohammed Shami, the viewership jumped to 6.8 crore at the end of it and kept increasing through the match.

The viewership reached 32.1 crore in the last over of Pakistan's innings and reached 32.2 crore during the innings break.

When India began their run chase, the viewership increased to 33.8 crore and remained stable at 36.2 crore for a substantial period before surging to record levels when India inched towards a victory.

The previous record for the highest peak concurrency was at 3.5 crore registered in 2023 when India played Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup on the erstwhile Disney +HotStar.

In the Asia Cup, the peak concurrency in India vs Pakistan match was of 2.8 crore viewers.

The India-Pakistan match on Sunday was also live telecast on the terrestrial channels of JioStar, the newly formed joint venture by the merger of Viacom18 and Star India.

However, viewership numbers will be released only a week later by the television audience measurement body Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC).