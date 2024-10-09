Indo-US partnership crucial to establish India as global manufacturing hub: MeitY Secy

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) With electronics manufacturing set to grow extensively globally, a healthy partnership with the US is crucial for India to become a global manufacturing hub, MeitY secretary S Krishnan said on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Secretary was speaking at the second round-table of the Indo-US Task Force for Electronics hosted by industry body India Cellular & Electronics Association (ICEA) here on Wednesday.

The forum saw participation from over 40 industry leaders from Indian and US companies, along with key government officials, to discuss the roadmap for increasing Indo-US electronics trade to USD 100 billion within the next decade.

"Electronics is poised to become the largest single manufacturing sector globally, and India must claim a substantial share. Not only to secure a resilient supply chain but also to be an integral part of global value chains. We want to build these supply chains on mutual trust, and our partnership with the US is critical in achieving this.

"American firms have been instrumental in transforming India into a global hub for electronics manufacturing. Our smartphone exports stand testament to this success," he said.

With strategic partnerships and a commitment to policy continuity, India is prepared to tackle challenges and seize opportunities, Krishnan added.

The Indo-US Task Force for Electronics, established by ICEA last year, aims to strengthen India’s role as a trusted electronics partner in the global supply chain, integrate the capabilities of Indian and American companies to foster innovation, drive trade, and create substantial employment opportunities.

ICEA Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo noted that the significant role of integrating global value chains (GVCs) into India's electronics manufacturing landscape and said the only way to achieve set targets is to integrate GVCs into India at scale.

"Electronics is inherently a global industry, with 95 per cent of it driven by GVCs. India is rapidly building the capability to be a significant player in this ecosystem. Our growing partnership with the United States, combined with India’s efforts in emerging sectors like electronics and solar, will help reinforce our position as a trusted global partner," he said.

Mohindroo further said that the Indo-US partnership is not just about numbers but creating a resilient, future-ready supply chain that benefits both countries.