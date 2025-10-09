Indofast Energy joins hands with e-Sprinto to deploy 20k EVs by 2026

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Battery-swapping solutions provider Indofast Energy on Thursday said it has tied up with e-Sprinto to deploy 20,000 electric two-wheelers in the country by 2026.

The collaboration will integrate e-Sprinto’s electric vehicles with Indofast Energy's battery-swapping network expanding across the country.

The strategic rollout will revolutionize delivery operations across the quick commerce, e-commerce, and food delivery sectors by establishing crucial battery-swapping infrastructure along high-demand corridors, Indofast Energy said in a statement.

"By integrating e-Sprinto's high-quality vehicles with our network, we are expanding our reach across diverse customer segments and accelerating our ambitious EV deployment targets," Indofast Energy CEO Anant Badjatya said.

Indofast Energy, a 50:50 joint venture between IndianOil Corporation Ltd and SUN Mobility, has also tied up with Zypp, Omega Seiki Mobility, Shadowfax, Triev, Wickedride, Green Drive etc.