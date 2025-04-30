Indofast Energy partners EVeez to deploy 20,000 electric bikes across country

Mumbai: Battery-swapping solutions provider Indofast Energy on Wednesday said it will deploy 20,000 electric bikes across key tier I/II cities in the next 24 months in collaboration with EVeez for last-mile delivery.

The cities include Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Vijayawada, a company statement said.

Indofast Energy and EVeez have been working together to accelerate EV adoption in the last-mile delivery space, and this expansion marks a significant step toward making electric mobility more accessible and efficient for gig workers, it said.

By expanding battery-swapping infrastructure across new geographies, the initiative will reduce operational costs, minimise downtime, and enhance efficiency for delivery partners in quick commerce, e-commerce, and food delivery, it said.

Indofast Energy said it carries out around 40,000 battery swaps every day and has over 900 swapping stations across the country.

"Our OEM agnostic battery swapping infrastructure allows any fleet player or retail customer to easily access our network for their fleet -- across two and three-wheelers.

"By 2030, we envision a seamless, city-wide battery-swapping network that powers everything from delivery fleets to ride-hailing services," said Rajat Malhan, Senior Vice President, Indofast Energy.

The quick commerce tailwinds in tier I/II cities present a perfect opportunity to simultaneously drive EV adoption and economic empowerment.

This collaborative approach enables us to overcome traditional barriers to EV adoption by offering a reliable, cost-effective solution that meets the dynamic needs of last-mile delivery partners across India, said Gaurav Rathore, Co-founder and CEO of EVeez.

"This strategic partnership with Indofast Energy allows EVeez to significantly accelerate our expansion into tier II cities, where we're witnessing tremendous growth in quick commerce and delivery services," he said.