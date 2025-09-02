Indofast Energy partners with Bike Bazaar to deploy 5,000 electric two-wheelers in 18 months

Mumbai, Sep 2 (PTI) Battery swapping solutions provider Indofast Energy on Tuesday said it has formed a partnership with fleet operator and financier Bike Bazaar to deploy 5,000 electric two-wheelers across India over the next 18 months.

The deployment will be made in sectors such as quick commerce, e-commerce and food delivery, it said.

By expanding the company's battery swapping network to high-demand corridors and emerging geographies, this partnership will enable reduced downtime, lower operating costs, and uninterrupted delivery operations for fleet operators, Indofast Energy said.

The move is aimed at accelerating electric vehicle (EV) adoption and reducing the carbon footprint of last-mile delivery operations, while empowering the nation's growing gig economy workforce with sustainable mobility solutions, it said.

"By deploying 5,000 electric two-wheelers and expanding our battery-swapping infrastructure, we are not only enabling cost-efficient and uninterrupted operations for delivery fleets but also contributing significantly to reducing carbon emissions and fostering a sustainable future," said Rajat Malhan, Senior Vice President, Indofast Energy.

Indofast Energy said it already has a collaboration with Zypp Electric for deploying 100,000 electric two-wheelers across major cities; besides a partnership with Motovolt to integrate battery-swapping with their MVS7 scooters; establishing 80 swap stations across 25 railway hubs with Indian Railways in Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

In addition, the company said, it is working with EVeez to deploy 20,000 e-bikes for last-mile delivery and has also teamed up with Green Tiger Mobility to offer petrol-to-electric retrofit solutions for existing two-wheelers among others.

"As a fleet operator and mobility financier, our focus has always been on empowering gig economy workers with reliable, affordable, and sustainable mobility solutions. This collaboration is a testament to our shared vision of creating a greener, smarter, and more inclusive mobility future for India," said Karunakaran Vadakkepat, Co-founder and Joint Managing Director, Bike Bazaar.