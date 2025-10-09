Indofast Energy to deploy 20,000 e-Sprinto electric 2-wheelers across India by 2026

Mumbai, Oct 9 (PTI) Battery swapping solutions provider Indofast Energy on Thursday said it will deploy 20,000 e-Sprinto electric two-wheelers across India by 2026 under a strategic partnership with the latter in its efforts to accelerate the adoption of electric mobility in the domestic market.

This collaboration will seamlessly integrate e-Sprinto's rapidly expanding electric vehicles with Indofast Energy's extensive battery-swapping network expanding across the country, the company said.

The move offers delivery partners a game-changing two-minute battery swap solution, effectively eliminating range anxiety and charging downtime, it said.

The strategic rollout will revolutionise delivery operations across the quick commerce, e-commerce, and food delivery sectors by establishing crucial battery-swapping infrastructure along high-demand corridors, and will not only slash operating costs for businesses but also ensure uninterrupted service delivery for the country's vital gig economy workforce, Indofast Energy said.

"We have partnered with e-Sprinto, an OEM that shares our vision for a sustainable and accessible electric future. Having established the company's presence among the fleet operators in battery swapping, this collaboration demonstrates our readiness to transition from B2B to B2C segments, reflecting the strength and scalability of our infrastructure," said Anant Badjatya, CEO, Indofast Energy.

By integrating e-Sprinto's vehicles with the company's network, Indifast Energy is expanding its reach across diverse customer segments and accelerating its ambitious EV deployment targets, he stated.

This strategic alliance is a significant step in Indofast Energy's ambitious roadmap to deploy 2,750 swap stations and support 1.5 lakh vehicles by March 2026, it said. On a long-term basis, the company is looking to establish 10,000 swapping points across more than 40 Indian cities in the next three years..

"Our collaboration with Indofast Energy is nothing short of a game-changer for e-Sprinto and the broader EV market. Indofast Energy's extensive battery-swapping network perfectly complements our vehicles, offering customers the convenience and efficiency," said Atul Gupta, Co-founder and Director, e-Sprinto.

Indofast Energy has established its network of over 1,000 battery-swapping stations in 10 states and 22 cities across India, it said. PTI IAS MR