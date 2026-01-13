Indofast Energy to set up 23 battery swapping stations along Mumbai Metro corridor

Mumbai, Jan 13 (PTI) Battery swapping solutions provider Indofast Energy on Tuesday said it will set up a network of 23 battery swapping stations along the Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3 corridor under a partnership with MMRCL.

Under this partnership, Indofast Energy will deploy swapping stations strategically across eight key stations on the Aqua Line 3 route - Aarey JVLR, SEEPZ, MIDC, Santacruz Metro, Bandra Kurla Complex, Dharavi, Worli, and Acharya Atre Chowk, the company said.

The charging infrastructure will cater to electric two- and three-wheelers as well as small commercial vehicles. It will benefit delivery partners, ride-sharing drivers, and daily commuters using the Aqua Line 3 route, making it easier for those using this major north-south corridor to adopt electric vehicles for their complete journey needs, Indofast Energy said.

The strategic collaboration with Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited is a significant step in creating integrated sustainable urban mobility solutions by connecting mass rapid transit systems with efficient last-mile connectivity options for millions of daily commuters, the company said.

"Our collaboration with Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) represents a paradigm shift in urban mobility planning, where we're integrating battery swapping infrastructure directly with Mumbai's metro network -- the lifeline of the city," said Anant Badjatya, CEO of Indofast Energy.

Currently, Indofast Energy has 19 swap stations in Mumbai, including the company's 1,000th station at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus.

Each station will be equipped with the company's advanced automated swapping technology, capable of handling multiple vehicle types with the same battery platform.

"This partnership with Indofast Energy is an important step toward building a well-connected transport network for Mumbai. Setting up battery swapping stations at our key metro stations will help more people switch to electric vehicles for their short trips," said R Ramana, Director (Planning) at MMRCL.