Indoor amusement centres expanding across India; over 500 centres operational in 83 cities: JLL

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Indoor amusement centres are becoming popular in India with more than 500 such facilities currently operational in 83 cities covering 66 lakh sq ft of retail space, according to JLL.

Real estate consultant JLL India said Indoor Amusement Centers (IACs) offer a variety of entertainment options for individuals or groups. These centres feature a combination of games and attractions to provide recreational and leisure experiences. In some formats, IACs' operators offer food and beverage (F&B) option.

India has about 6.6 million sq ft of operational IACs across over 500 centres in 83 cities. Of the total space occupied by operators, 72 per cent area is in shopping malls, 19 per cent in standalone properties, 6 per cent in high-street locations and 3 per cent in mixed-use projects.

This stock is expected to grow to reach around 11 million sq ft by 2028, the consultant said.

JLL noted that these centres are emerging as a key driver of footfall and consumer engagement.

"It is seen that Indoor Amusement Centers are becoming one of the major specialty anchors in retail developments. Multiple Indoor Amusement Centers are now present in prominent shopping malls. Currently, over 90 malls across the country host multiple IACs," the consultant said in a statement on Monday.

Rahul Arora, Senior MD and Head, Retail Services and Office Leasing Advisory, India, said 1.43 million sq ft space has been leased by IAC operators in the last 20 months.

"It is interesting to see that emerging formats such as eatertainment, competitive socializing, and edutainment are also gaining traction apart from the growing stock of gaming arcades and trampoline parks," he said.

When contacted, Pushpa Bector, Senior ED and Head of DLF Retail, said "the indoor amusement concepts have a good potential to grow with consumers looking for alternate live entertainment options apart from cinema." As developers recognise the importance of IACs in attracting visitors, JLL said the entertainment category is increasingly being integrated into initial mall design phases.

Commenting on the trend, Trehan Iris Executive Director Abhishek Trehan said there is a robust demand for innovative entertainment spaces.

"By aligning with this trend, we can create cutting-edge, versatile environments that cater to evolving consumer preferences. As there are very few indoor amusement centres in India, we are introducing an entertainment and adventure zone in our Iris Broadway Greno West mall," he added.

Bhumika Group MD Uddhav Poddar said, "One of the strongest pulls of malls is that they combine shopping with leisure." "There has been a marked shift in the retail landscape, where integrated activity centres or amusement spaces are becoming a central attraction. Offering a unique combination of retail, entertainment, and leisure, more than just shopping, they create a multi-faceted experience for visitors," said Poddar, who has developed a large mall in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Lulu Mall General Manager Sameer Verma said the proliferation of malls in India is a testament to the nation's burgeoning consumerism and evolving lifestyle preferences.

"These sprawling retail hubs have transformed urban landscapes, offering a diverse range of shopping, dining, and entertainment options under one roof." MVN Infrastructure Founder & MD Varun Sharma said the indoor amusement centre sector is poised for remarkable expansion.

"This surge reflects a broader trend in consumer demand for experiential entertainment, as these centres evolve into key attractions within retail spaces." Indoor amusement centres are becoming essential in driving foot traffic to malls, offering diverse activities that cater to all ages, Sharma said. PTI MJH TRB