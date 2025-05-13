INDORAMA Synthetics Q4 profit at Rs 51 cr

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) INDORAMA Synthetics (India) Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 51.07 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2025.

The company had incurred a loss of Rs 40.48 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income from operations increased to Rs 1,221.23 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 905.56 crore a year ago, a regulatory filing said.

Total expenses also shot up to Rs 1,121.06 crore from Rs 892.56 crore.

The Indo Rama Group has a strong presence in Indonesia, Thailand, the US, Nepal and Sri Lanka, besides India. It has focussed business activities in the field of textiles, polyesters and industrial chemicals. PTI RSN ANU ANU