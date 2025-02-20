Indore-based institute develops zero-emission tech to transport perishable goods

Indore, Feb 20 (PTI) The Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT) in Indore has come out with a climate-friendly refrigeration technology to ensure long-distance transportation of perishable items like fruits, vegetables and fish, officials said on Thursday.

The innovative refrigerated container, named Shivay (Sheetal Vahak Yantra), uses liquid nitrogen as fuel, which results in zero carbon emissions, they added.

RRCAT, a premier institution under the Department of Atomic Energy, has transferred this technology to a local MSME (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises) player, the officials said, adding, an Indore-based company has implemented this technology to manufacture the container.

The first unit of this container was handed over to its initial customer at an event at RRCAT on Wednesday in the presence of Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India.

"The temperature and humidity in this liquid nitrogen-powered container can be controlled according to the specific requirements of different products," RRCAT scientist Prashant Khare told PTI.

Khare said the cost of keeping fruits, vegetables, and fish fresh during transportation for up to 1,000 kilometers is just Rs 1 per kilogram.

He further said that the technology has been developed at a highly affordable cost and is patented by the central government.

The Indian National Academy of Engineering has also featured this technology in its book titled "Landmark Achievements in Engineering and Technology in Independent India". PTI HWP LAL HVA