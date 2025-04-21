Indore MP's first district to have MSMEs in every gram panchayat

Indore, April 21 (PTI) Indore has become Madhya Pradesh first district where micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) are operating in every gram panchayat, an official said on Monday.

An ambitious campaign to set up MSMEs in 100 percent of the gram panchayats of the district began from April 2024, when 500 small and big industries were operating in 174 of the 334 gram panchayats, he said.

"In the last one year, by coordinating between government departments and banks, 336 MSMEs have started in the remaining 160 gram panchayats, in which a total investment of Rs 90 crore has been made. This has provided employment to more than 2,000 youth locally," he said.

District Magistrate Ashish Singh said, "With MSMEs operating in every Gram Panchayat, the rural economy has been strengthened considerably." Officials said that in the past one year, industries in the dairy, food processing, agricultural equipment manufacturing, readymade garments and spices sectors have started in the gram panchayats of the district.