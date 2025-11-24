Indore SEZ exports jump 32 pc due to increased orders from pharma units

Indore, Nov 24 (PTI) Exports from Indore's Special Economic Zone (SEZ) jumped 32 per cent to Rs 8,127.67 crore during the first seven months of the current financial year due to increased orders from pharmaceutical units, an official said on Monday.

According to an official from the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Indore SEZ, which houses factories manufacturing various products, exported Rs 8,127.67 crore from April-October in the current financial year.

He said in the previous financial year, exports from this SEZ from April to October were worth Rs 6,157.11 crore.

"About 70 per cent of exports from the Indore SEZ are pharmaceuticals, and the United States is among the top importers of these drugs," the official said.

He said the Indore SEZ, spread over 572 hectares in the Pithampur Industrial Area, houses 59 plants in various sectors, including pharmaceuticals, packaging materials, engineering, textile manufacturing, and food processing. Of these, 22 are in the pharmaceutical sector alone.