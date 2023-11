New Delhi: Indosolar Ltd on Monday reported widening of loss at Rs 3.20 crore for September quarter 2023-24 mainly due to lower revenues.

It incurred a loss of Rs 64.49 lakh in the year-ago quarter, according to a BSE filing. Total income fell to Rs 3.83 lakh in the quarter from Rs 81.11 lakh in the same period a year ago.