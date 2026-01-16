Indosolar net jumps 4-fold to Rs 41.47 cr in Q3

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Indosolar Ltd's net profit jumped four-fold to Rs 41.47 crore in the December quarter compared to the year-ago period, mainly on higher revenues.

Its net profit stood at Rs 10.24 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2024, a regulatory filing showed.

Total income rose to Rs 199.70 crore in the quarter, from Rs 103.90 crore in the same period a year ago.

The board also approved the appointment of Jignesh Devchandbhai Rathod, the company's Chief Executive Officer, with immediate effect.

Rathod will also be an Additional Director (Non-Executive) of the company with effect from January 16, 2026, subject to shareholders' approval.

The board also noted the resignation of Amit Ashok Paithankar as Non-Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 16, 2026.

The board approved the proposal to shift the company's Registered Office from the National Capital Territory of Delhi to Maharashtra, subject to the necessary approvals.

Indosolar Ltd, witha capacity of 1.3 GW module manufacturing through its facility at Noida, is a subsidiary of Waaree Energies Ltd. PTI KKS DRR