Indosolar posts Rs 40 cr profit in Q4

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) lndosolar Ltd on Thursday posted a net profit of Rs 40.04 crore for the March quarter mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The company had reported a loss of Rs 4.81 crore in the year-ago period, as per a regulatory filing.

Total income during the quarter rose to Rs 192.58 crore compared to Rs 66.81 lakh a year ago.

The company also posted a net profit for the entire 2024-25 at Rs 54.78 crore whereas it had a loss of Rs 15.44 crore in 2023-24.

The board of directors of the company on Thursday approved the appointment of Amit Paithankar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), as an Additional Director of the Company with effect from April 17, 2025. PTI KKS TRB