Indosolar posts Rs 9.48 cr net profit in Q2

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Indosolar on Monday reported a net profit of Rs 9.48 crore in the September 2024 quarter, on account of higher income.

It posted a loss of Rs 3.20 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing.

Total income surged to Rs 28.15 crore against Rs 3 lakh a year ago.

The company has also appointed Amit Ashok Paithanar as the Chief Executive Officer and designated him as its key managerial personnel with immediate effect.

A Waaree Group company, Indosolar is into manufacturing of solar cells. PTI ABI ABI SHW