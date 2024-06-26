Indospace gives on lease 1.25 lakh sq ft warehousing space to CJ Darcl

New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) CJ Darcl Logistics Ltd has taken on lease over 1.25 lakh sq ft of warehousing space in Indospace's industrial and logistics park in Karnataka for a period of nine years.

The IndoSpace Narasapura Industrial and Logistics Park is built on 64 acres and is located 54 kilometres from the Bengaluru city centre, according to a statement.

IndoSpace is a leading developer of Grade A industrial and logistics real estate with 52 logistics parks spread across 58 million sq ft delivered and under development across 11 cities.

CJ Darcl offers multimodal capabilities and is one of the leading players in the full truckload (FTL) segment. The company has built a pan-India network covering road/FTL, rail/multimodal, air cargo, and shipping/coastal transportation with a 'technology-first' approach.

The warehousing and distribution (W&D) division of CJ Darcl, which has leased the space from IndoSpace, offers services such as shelf-life maintenance, product mixing, packaging, cross-docking, bar-code scanning, order-fulfilment and other ancillary services.

Rajesh Jaggi, Vice Chairman -- Real Estate, The Everstone Group, said, "This collaboration not only symbolises our shared commitment to excellence but also strategically positions CJ Darcl to leverage IndoSpace's expansive reach across 11 cities and 52 parks, facilitating their growth in key consumption and manufacturing hubs across India." "Moreover, our Grade A and sustainable warehouses serve as a strategic advantage, providing CJ Darcl with the infrastructure needed to optimize operations and drive success in the dynamic logistics landscape," he added. PTI MJH SGC TRB