Indowind Energy board approves plat to raise Rs 49 crore via rights issue

New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) Indowind Energy Ltd on Wednesday said its board has approved a proposal to raise Rs 49 crore through the rights issue.

The total number of equity shares proposed to be issued, and rights issue size is 2,14,66,956, the company said in an exchange filing.

"The Board of Directors meeting held on Monday authorising the Rights Issue for an amount aggregating up to Rs 4,900 Lakhs, by way of a rights issue to the eligible equity shareholders of the company and Friday, March 29, 2024, approving the Draft Letter of Offer," it said.

The rights issue price is Rs 22.5 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 12.50 per equity share), and the record date for the same is July 16, 2024, the company said. PTI ABI MSS BAL BAL