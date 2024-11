New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Indowind Energy on Wednesday reported an 11 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 4.41 crore in the September 2024 quarter.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 4.95 crore in the July-September period, according to a regulatory filing.

The company's total revenue fell to Rs 13.45 crore against Rs 17.95 crore in the year-ago period. PTI ABI ABI SHW