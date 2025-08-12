Indowind Energy Q1 net profit rises 43 pc to Rs 2.29 cr

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Indowind Energy on Tuesday posted an over 43 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2.29 crore in the June quarter.

It had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1.6 crore for quarter ended on June 30, 2024, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to Rs 11.55 crore in the quarter against Rs 7.36 crore in the same period a year ago.

The Board of Directors has approved the proposal to commence the 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) The AGM of the company is scheduled to be held on September 26, 2025, through video conferencing or other audio-visual means. The register of members will be closed from September 20, 2025, to September 26, 2025, (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM.

The record date for the AGM is September 19, 2025. PTI KKS SHW