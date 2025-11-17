Indowind Energy Q2 net profit grows to Rs 4.57 cr

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Indowind Energy on Monday posted around 4 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 4.57 crore in September quarter, on account of revenue growth.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 4.41 crore in the July-September period of FY25, the company said in a statement.

The company's total revenue rose by 11.46 per cent to Rs 17.74 crore from Rs 15.92 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Indowind Energy is an Independent Power Producer (IPP) in the renewable energy field, generating green power through wind farms. PTI ABI HVA