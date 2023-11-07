Indowind Energy Q2 net profit grows to Rs 5 crore

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Indowind Energy Ltd on Tuesday posted a rise of 29 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 5 crore during September 2023 quarter, aided by increased revenues.

It had clocked Rs 3.86 crore net profit during the July-September period of preceding 2022-23 fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total revenue rose to Rs 17.95 crore from Rs 14.70 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Its expenses were at Rs 13.93 crore as against Rs 10.78 in the year-ago quarter.