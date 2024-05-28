Indowind Energy reports Rs 61 lakh profit in Q4

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Indowind Energy on Tuesday reported a profit of Rs 61.50 lakh for the March quarter.

It had posted a loss of Rs 25 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 4.01 crore in the January-March period from Rs 3.93 crore in the same period a year ago.

Its expenses were Rs 4.07 crore, up from Rs 3.81 crore in January-March FY23.

Indowind Energy Limited develops wind farms, manages wind assets, and generates green power for sale to utilities and corporates. PTI ABI DR