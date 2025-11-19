Indowind Energy to raise Rs 50 cr via rights issue

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Indowind Energy Ltd has offered 3.22 crore equity shares at a price of Rs 15.35 per piece totalling Rs 49.42 crore under the rights issue to its existing shareholders.

According to the letter offer issued on November 13, 2025, the shareholders will be offered one share for every four fully paid equity shares held by them.

The record date for eligible shareholders under the rights issue is November 19, 2025, it said.

The price of Rs 15.35 per share offered under the issue includes a premium of Rs 5.35 per piece.

The issue will open on December 1, 2025 and close on December 9, 2025.