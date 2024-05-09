inDrive aims 3x biz growth, onboards Vikrant Massey as brand ambassador

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Ride-hailing app inDrive is aiming to clock three-fold growth in gross merchandise value and user base this year, a senior company official said on Thursday.

The company has roped in "12th Fail" actor Vikrant Massey as its brand ambassador for one year for an advertisement campaign.

"This year our focus is to launch inDrive in 5-6 cities. We are looking at 3-fold growth in GMV, number of rides and user base this year," inDrive Senior GTM Manager Avik Karmakar said at the company's event.

He, however, did not disclose the actual GMV and subscriber base the company has at present. Karmakar said inDrive is present in over 15 cities, including all four metros.

The company has operations in 46 countries and provides scope for direct negotiations between drivers and passengers for rides.

"We have seen a 200 per cent growth in rides year-on-year. Rides are in millions in India. We are constantly growing our driver partners and focussing more to add electric vehicles in the fleet.

"At present, we have over 50,000 registered driver partners in metros and 15,000-20,000 drive partners in non-metros," Karmakar said.

He said inDrive is a profitable firm and doesn't follow any cash burn model. At the event, the company launched a new brand campaign "Ab app ki nahi, aap ki chalegi" with Massey.

"I am looking forward to being a part of inDrive India's campaign as their brand ambassador. I appreciate the service that inDrive provides to its riders and drivers. inDrive is fair, where instead of the app, the people decide the fare among themselves," Massey said. PTI PRS TRB