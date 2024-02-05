inDrive bets big on delivery services for small businesses, individuals

Kolkata, Feb 5 (PTI) Global mobility platform inDrive is aiming at high growth from its newly launched delivery service for small businesses and individuals within the limits of the metropolis, a company official said Monday.

Advertisment

The service will help in the last-mile delivery of parcels weighing 20 kg or less, on the same day of booking, Head of Delivery (South Asia), Rajat Patnaik, said.

inDrive hopes to meet the logistic challenges faced by small businesses as well as individuals, he said.

The delivery service has received a good response, Patnaik claimed.

The top categories in the delivery segment in Kolkata include food, documents, spare parts, accessories, clothes, flowers and gift hampers, he added.

inDrive is a global mobility and urban services platform headquartered in Mountain View, California. PTI DC RBT