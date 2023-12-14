inDrive launches delivery services in Mumbai, 3 other cities

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Ride hailing platform inDrive on Thursday said it has expanded its freight delivery services to four more cities, including Mumbai and Chennai.

The platform, which offers ride-hailing, intercity, freight, and delivery services, is offering delivery services in seven cities, These include Delhi NCR, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Ludhiana, Lucknow, Jaipur & Bhopal.

To help people and businesses to make day-to-day delivery of their packages faster, inDrive has expanded the delivery services to Chennai, Mumbai, Surat and Ahmedabad, the company said in a statement.

“We are keen to further develop the service and deliver it to more cities in the country. And not only for people but also for small and medium businesses and entrepreneurs that benefit from the tool thanks to its simplicity and speed of ordering and delivery”, said Anton Mestnikov, APAC Delivery BDM, inDrive.

inDrive is a global mobility and urban services platform headquartered in Mountain View, California, USA.

The platform follows a fair-price setting model under which passengers and drivers negotiate fares among themselves. It offers ride-hailing, intercity, freight, and delivery services in India.

In addition to ride-hailing, inDrive provides urban services, including intercity transportation, freight delivery, task assistance, delivery and employment search.

inDrive operates in more than 700 cities across 47 countries.

It supports local communities via its peer-to-peer payment model and community empowerment programs, which help advance education, sports, arts and sciences, gender equality and other vital initiatives. PTI PRS MR MR