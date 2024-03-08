inDrive launches programme to help women choose driving as career

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Global ride-hailing app inDrive on Friday announced the launch of a DrivingNaari programme to provide equal opportunities to women in the field of driving as a career.

The programme will empower underprivileged women to become professional drivers and give them access to remunerative 'livelihoods with dignity', inDrive said in a statement.

"We are launching a pilot project with women from Delhi NCR, and then plan to scale across India. We will welcome women from all over India to register for the inDrive DrivingNaari programme and take up commercial driving as a career option," an inDrive spokesperson for APAC region said.

inDrive has collaborated with Institute of Driving and Traffic Research (IDTR) managed by Maruti Suzuki to provide a full 30-day driving course to all participants.

The participants will also be given medical insurance, round the clock road assistance, and a safety kit.

Upon becoming a driver partner with inDrive, they will be provided a car on lease, financed by inDrive, with commission-free rides on the inDrive platform, the company said.

The company is also offering security features such as option to choose passengers based on their profiles, routes and price offers, driver verification, safety button and rate the passenger.

Women drivers will be provided training to use these features, inDrive said.

inDrive follows a fair-price setting model under which passengers and drivers negotiate fares among themselves. It offers ride-hailing, intercity, freight, and delivery services in India. PTI PRS MR