inDrive mulling insurance for riders

Kolkata: Ride-hailing platform inDrive is planning to provide insurance to commuters during rides, a company official said on Saturday.

Launched in India in 2019, the US-based inDrive now operates in major metros like Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai and some other towns.

It will start services in Bangalore next year, the official said.

"We are thinking of providing insurance during rides to those availing of the inDrive service. It is now in the planning stage,” he said.

The app-based platform registers “30,000 rides daily in Kolkata with 10,000 driver partners in its fold”, he claimed.

The official said inDrive will shortly launch a safety feature in its app, which will not share the phone numbers of riders with drivers.

"We will introduce Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) so that the phone number of the rider is not seen by the driver. The VoIP calls will be secured,” he said.

inDrive has also started operations with electric cars in New Delhi, the official added.