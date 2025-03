New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese on Monday said its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) R Murali has passed away.

Indsil Group operates captive power generation facilities in Kerala and Chhattisgarh.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the untimely passing of R Murali, our CFO on March 30. His sudden and unexpected passing away will be a huge loss," the company said in an exchange filing.