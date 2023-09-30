Indus Towers inks pact with IOC Phinergy for clean energy systems based on aluminium-air tech

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Indus Towers and IOC Phinergy (IOP) have inked a pact for the deployment of 300 zero-emission energy systems to optimise diesel consumption at Indus' telecom tower sites.

Advertisment

This move accelerates Indus Towers' progress towards its sustainability priorities, according to a release.

"Indus Towers Limited and IOC Phinergy Private Limited (IOP) have signed an agreement for deployment of 300 zero-emission energy systems based on aluminium-air technology, to optimise diesel consumption at Indus' telecom tower sites," the release said.

Indus Towers' CEO Prachur Sah said as part of the company's ESG vision, Indus Towers believes in nurturing environmental stewardship, being socially responsible and having robust governance.

"Indus Tower's agreement with IOP is a testimony of the company's commitment to build eco-friendly telecom tower sites by investing in solutions for resource optimisation," Sah added.

IOP is a joint venture company formed by IOCL and Phinergy Ltd, Israel to manufacture, sell and service aluminium-air systems using Phinergy's technology in India. PTI MBI SHW