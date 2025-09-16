Indus Towers partners with IIT Madras for research in advanced materials

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Indus Towers has partnered with the IIT Madras to pioneer research in glass fibre reinforced polymer structural sections, a release said on Tuesday.

This collaboration marks the first-of-its-kind industry-academia initiative to explore the structural, economic, and environmental advantages of glass fibre reinforced polymer (GFRP) applications, it said.

GFRP is gaining global traction as a next-generation material for various industry infrastructure due to its superior strength-to-weight ratio, corrosion resistance, especially in coastal and high-exposure environments, and low maintenance requirements.

Its adaptability in design, ease of transportation and installation, and potential for reuse make it a compelling choice for future-ready infrastructure.

"GFRP offers a transformative opportunity not only structurally sound and cost-effective but also aligned with our sustainability goals. As we look to the future, our focus is on engineering solutions that are resilient, scalable, and environmentally responsible," Anil Gupta, Chief Technology & Delivery Officer at Indus Towers, said.

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) will lead rigorous investigations into the mechanical performance, durability, and lifecycle sustainability of GFRP materials, the release said.

The research will help establish robust design and safety standards for applications, potentially setting new benchmarks that will help other industries, including telecom.

Ravindra Gettu, Professor-in-charge at IIT Madras, said the research will lead to models of durability, structural performance and sustainable applications.

Indus Towers, a provider of passive telecom infrastructure, deploys, owns and manages telecom towers and communication structures for various mobile operators.

IIT Madras was established in 1959 by the Government of India as an 'Institute of National Importance'.