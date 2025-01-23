Indus Towers plans foray into EV charging infra segment

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Indus Towers on Thursday announced its plans to pursue "suitable business opportunities" in the Electric Vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure sector.

The company has received the approval of its board for the same, subject to prudential framework.

"Aligning with the Government of India's emphasis on Electric Vehicle (EV) adoption and infrastructure augmentation, Indus Towers...has decided to pursue suitable business opportunities in the Electric Vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure sector...," it said.

The company has already launched pilot EV charging stations in Gurugram and Bengaluru.

"The company is well positioned to contribute to the EV charging infrastructure sector by leveraging its expertise in managing and providing space, power, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for seamless operation and efficiency," Indus said in a release.

This is in line with the company's plan to supplement its long-term growth through relevant adjacent business opportunities. PTI MBI HVA