Indus Towers profit declines 10 pc to Rs 1,737 cr in Q1

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) The country's largest telecom infrastructure firm Indus Towers on Wednesday posted about 10 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 1,736.8 crore in the June quarter mainly due to provisions made on doubtful receivables from a leading client.

The company had posted profit of Rs 1,925.9 crore in the same period a year ago.

"Net profit for the quarter was at Rs 1,737 crore, down 9.8 per cent Y-o-Y," the statement said.

Indus Towers said there were doubts on the receivables from a large customer of the group, which accounts for a substantial part of its revenue from operations for the quarter. The said customer constituted a significant part of outstanding trade receivables and unbilled revenue as on June 30.

"The group continues to recognise revenue from operations relating to the customer for the services rendered, however, the group does not recognise revenue equalisation asset on account of straight lining of lease rentals considering the customer's financial condition. The group carries an allowance for doubtful receivables of Rs 2,099 million as at June 30, 2025," the company said. PTI PRS TRB