Indus Towers profit drops by 17 pc to Rs 1,839 cr in Sept quarter

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Telecom infrastructure firm Indus Towers posted a 17 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,839 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2025, due to pending dues from one of the large clients, according to the company filing.

Indus Towers during the reported quarter had a writeback of Rs 195 crore in provision for doubtful receivables, aided by collections against past overdue.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,223.5 crore in the same period a year ago.

"A large customer of the Group accounts for a significant part of revenue from operations for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025 and constitutes a significant part of outstanding trade receivables and unbilled revenue as at September 30, 2025," Indus Towers said in its filing without naming Vodafone Idea.

The filing said that the "customer" has expressed its ability to settle liabilities and is dependent on support from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) regarding the AGR matter, fund raise through equity and debt, and generation of cash flow from operations..

"The customer is paying an amount equivalent to the monthly billing to the Group. The Group continues to recognise revenue from operations relating to the customer for the services rendered; however, the Group does not recognise revenue equalisation asset on account of straight lining of lease rentals considering the customer's financial condition," Indus Towers said.

The company, however, registered about a 6 per cent increase in profit on a quarterly basis.

“Our sharp focus on cost efficiency has been contributing to steady improvement in our profitability. The quarter also marked the announcement of our plan to foray into Africa, a strategic step towards supplementing our long-term growth by extending Indus Towers’ proven execution capabilities to new high-potential markets," Indus Towers, MD and CEO, Prachur Sah said.

The revenue from operations of Indus Towers increased by 9.6 per cent to Rs 8,188 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 7,465 crore in the September 2024 quarter.

The company's mobile tower base grew to 2,56,074 with the addition of 26,416 towers in the last 12 months.