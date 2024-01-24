Indus Towers shares climb 6 pc after quarterly results

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Shares of Indus Towers gained nearly 6 per cent on Wednesday a day after it posted a profit of Rs 1,541 crore for the December quarter.

The scrip of telecom infrastructure major jumped 5.96 per cent to finish at Rs 230.05 apiece on the NSE.

On the BSE, Indus Tower's shares rose 5.78 per cent to close at Rs 229.80 per piece.

On the volume front, 23.58 lakh equity shares were traded on the BSE and 4.59 crore shares were traded on the NSE, during the day.

In the broader equity markets, the 30-share BSE Sensex zoomed 689.76 points or 0.98 per cent to settle at 71,060.31, while NSE Nifty gained 1.01 per cent to end at 21,453.95.

On Tuesday, Indus Towers posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 1,541 crore for the December quarter of FY24.

It had posted a loss of Rs 708 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated revenue grew 6 per cent in the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal to Rs 7,199 crore from Rs 6,765 crore a year ago, it added. PTI HG SHW