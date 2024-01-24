Indus Towers stock jumps over 7% in mid-session trade after declaring earnings

New Delhi: Shares of telecommunication company Indus Towers jumped more than 7 per cent in the mid-trading session on Wednesday, a day after it posted a profit of Rs 1,541 crore for the December quarter.

The company's scrip climbed 7.25 per cent to Rs 233 on the BSE.

On the NSE, shares of Indus Towers rallied 7.19 per cent to trade at Rs 232.70 per piece.

In the mid-trading session on Wednesday, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading with a gain of 17.49 points, or 0.02 per cent at 70,388.04 and NSE Nifty rose 0.13 per cent at 21,266 points.

On Tuesday, Indus Towers posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 1,541 crore for December quarter 2023-24.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 708 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue was Rs 7,199 crore in the quarter under review.