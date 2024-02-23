Indus Towers teams up with Indian Institute of Technology Madras for R&D laboratories

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Telecom infrastructure company Indus Towers in partnership with Indian Institute of Technology Madras has launched the Research & Development Laboratories focused on 'Green Hydrogen and Battery Management System' at the campus of the institute.

Advertisment

The aim is to create a solar-powered hydrogen generation system, utilising fuel cells to power the load.

Announcing the pact between Indus Towers and Indian Institute of Technology Madras for the launch of R&D laboratories, the release said the labs were inaugurated by Manoj Kumar Singh, Chief Regulatory Officer and CSR, Indus Towers in the presence of Raghunathan Rengaswamy, Dean Global Engagement and R Sarathi, Dean Planning, IIT Madras.

"The Green Hydrogen Microgrid showcases 100 per cent green hydrogen production through monocrystalline solar panels, alkaline/PEM electrolyzers, and PEM fuel cells," it said.

At the same time, the battery engineering lab with the development of Battery Management System (BMS) ensures safe and reliable battery performance in diverse applications.

This project reflects accurate state estimations for the battery pack, lifespan prediction, and effective thermal control, catering to the widespread use of rechargeable Li-ion batteries across industries. PTI MBI SGC SHW